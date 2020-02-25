Trial begins for man accused of shooting 5-year-old

Trial begins for man accused of shooting 5-year-old
Derrick Walton Jr. is accused of shooting five-year-old Kemiyah Edwards in the head. (Source: NBC12)
By Adrianna Hargrove | February 25, 2020 at 6:03 AM EST - Updated February 25 at 6:09 AM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A trial will begin for the man who is accused of shooting a 5-year-old girl in the head last year.

Derrick Walton Jr. is accused of shooting Kemiyah Edwards in the head.

[ Arrest made in double shooting that injured 5-year-old girl ]

Kemiyah spent weeks in the hospital recovering and survived.

Walton is currently facing several charges including a shooting that killed one-year-old Jadiah Morris as she was asleep in her parent’s home in Henrico over two years ago.

[ 1-year-old girl killed in Henrico shooting ]

Byron Archer was also charged in that case.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.