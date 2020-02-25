Trial begins for man accused of shooting 5-year-old

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A trial will begin for the man who is accused of shooting a 5-year-old girl in the head last year.
Derrick Walton Jr. is accused of shooting Kemiyah Edwards in the head.
Kemiyah spent weeks in the hospital recovering and survived.
Walton is currently facing several charges including a shooting that killed one-year-old Jadiah Morris as she was asleep in her parent’s home in Henrico over two years ago.
Byron Archer was also charged in that case.
