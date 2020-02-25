Southside Speedway will open for 2020 race season

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Southside Speedway will be opening for the 2020 race season.
The track will be celebrating 61 years as the “Toughest Short Track in the South”.
The track first opened on April 15, 1959, by J.M Wilkinson.
Southside Speedway features six divisions of race cars including Late Models, Modifieds, Grand Stocks, UCARs, Legends and Bandoleros.
Southside Speedway will host 11 nights of racing beginning in late March through August.
Opening night will take place on March 27.
The race will begin at 7 p.m. with gates and qualifying opening at 6 p.m.
