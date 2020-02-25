Richmond leaders receive unsolicited offer to redevelop Coliseum area

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - City leaders have a brand new offer on the table to redevelop the Richmond Coliseum and the area surrounding it. That proposal is coming from a developer based in Washington, D.C.
It comes nearly two weeks after the city decided to scrap the plan Mayor Levar Stoney had been pushing for the very same area.
The company is called Douglas Development and it is offering $15 million for a shot to breathe new life into downtown Richmond. The company addressed the letter to the council on Feb. 18, offering to redevelop the Coliseum and rebuild the community surrounding it by building a new hotel, apartments and condos, a grocery store and other retail space. The developer says he’s ready to put down a $1 million deposit to secure the deal.
At a council meeting Monday night, leaders discussed what would have to happen if they decide to entertain the offer. Councilmember Ellen Robertson questions if moving forward would show favoritism to a portion of downtown when there are other parts of Richmond that are also looking for revitalization.
"I think that it’s unfair for some neighborhoods that have been waiting for small area plans for a long, long time,” she said.
"Do we want to be an arena city or not?" councilwoman Stephanie Lynch posed, suggesting that’s question city leaders need to ask of the public before deciding how to move forward.
Council will have to make a decision soon as the developer says the officer expires in May.
City leaders will spend the next week and a half appraising property in that area and coming up with a timeline on when to get feedback from the public before they move forward.
It’s expected we’ll learn more about how city leaders will proceed when the council meets again on March 9.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.