Powerball ticket worth $50K bought in Ashland still unclaimed

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Check your Powerball tickets! A ticket worth $50,000 that was purchased in Ashland is about to expire if it remains unclaimed.
A ticket bought in Newport News, worth the same amount, is also about to expire.
“Each ticket matched four of the first five numbers plus the Powerball number. Virginia Lottery officials have been waiting for the tickets to be presented so that the prizes can be awarded,” Virginia Lottery officials said.
By law, winning tickets in Virginia expire after 180 days after the drawing.
Here are the details:
Ashland Ticket:
- September 14, 2019, Powerball drawing
- Bought at Wal Mart, 9714 Sliding Hill Road, Ashland
- Winning numbers: 11-27-31-36-67, Powerball number 11
- Prize amount: $50,000
- Expires 5:00 (close of business) Thursday, March 12
Newport News Ticket:
- August 31, 2019, Powerball drawing
- Bought at the 7-Eleven at 11825 Jefferson Avenue in Newport News
- Winning numbers: 14-41-50-56-57, Powerball number 18
- Prize amount: $50,000
- Expires 5:00 (close of business) Thursday, Feb. 27
Whoever has the winning tickets should contact the nearest Virginia Lottery Customer Service Center.
