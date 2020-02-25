Person charged with malicious wounding after stabbing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A person has been charged with malicious wounding after a stabbing in Richmond on Monday night.
Police were called to an apartment complex along the 1200 block North 28th Street around 7 p.m. for the report of a stabbing.
The victim told police that a person he knew cut him on the chest, hand and wrist during an argument.
The victim and suspect were arguing when police got to the scene.
The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No additional details were released.
