News to Know for Feb. 25: Rainy morning; Double shooting; Coliseum proposal; Derrick Walton trial; Missing man; Student brings handgun to school

News to Know for Feb. 25: Rainy morning; Double shooting; Coliseum proposal; Derrick Walton trial; Missing man; Student brings handgun to school
Grab your rain boots and umbrellas this morning! (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | February 25, 2020 at 6:38 AM EST - Updated February 25 at 6:45 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Get your rain boots and umbrellas ready this morning!

Rainy Morning Ahead

Rain likely for the morning commute. Still warm until Thursday.

Morning rain likely. Ends around 9 a.m. in Richmond (sooner WEST and later EAST).

Tuesday morning showers, but not a rainout of a day

Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 60s.

Deadly Shooting

Richmond police are investigating a deadly double shooting.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found two men who were shot and killed.

Richmond police are investigating a double shooting.
Richmond police are investigating a double shooting. (Source: WWBT)

The shooting is under investigation.

Proposal To Redevelop Coliseum

City leaders have a brand new offer on the table to redevelop the Richmond Coliseum and the area surrounding it. That proposal is coming from a developer based in Washington, D.C.

It comes nearly two weeks after the city decided to scrap the plan Mayor Levar Stoney had been pushing for the very same area.

The Richmond Coliseum was built in 1971. (Source: NBC12)
The Richmond Coliseum was built in 1971. (Source: NBC12)

It’s expected we’ll learn more about how city leaders will proceed when the council meets again on March 9.

Derrick Walton

A trial will begin for the man who is accused of shooting a 5-year-old girl in the head last year.

Derrick Walton Jr. is accused of shooting Kemiyah Edwards in the head.

Derrick Walton Jr. is accused of shooting five-year-old Kemiyah Edwards in the head.
Derrick Walton Jr. is accused of shooting five-year-old Kemiyah Edwards in the head. (Source: NBC12)

Walton is currently facing several charges including a shooting that killed one-year-old Jadiah Morris as she was asleep in her parent’s home in Henrico over two years ago.

Missing Man

Police say a 23-year-old man from Henrico County is missing.

According to police, John L. Fergusson, 23, was last seen leaving his residence on Jan. 27 and has not returned home.

John L. Fergusson, 23, was last seen leaving his residence on Jan. 27 and has not returned home.
John L. Fergusson, 23, was last seen leaving his residence on Jan. 27 and has not returned home. (Source: Chesterfield County Police Department)

Anyone with information regarding Fergusson’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.

Gun At School

School officials said a student was arrested on Monday for bringing a handgun to school.

King and Queen County Public Schools said a student who recently transferred to Central High School was reported by other students to be bragging about having a gun at school.

Central High School
Central High School (Source: NBC12)

Officials said the school resource officer searched the student and took possession of a handgun.

Busch Gardens

Busch Gardens and Water Country USA are holding a job fair ahead of the parks’ upcoming 2020 summer seasons and need to fill 1,000 seasonal and part-time positions.

The job fair is Thursday, Feb. 27 from 2 -8 p.m. at Busch Gardens located at 1 Busch Gardens Boulevard in Williamsburg.

Busch Gardens kicks off their 2020 season on March 15, with the debut of the new ‘Pantheon’ roller coaster expected later this Spring.

Final Thought

"If opportunity doesn’t knock, build a door.” - Milton Berle

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.