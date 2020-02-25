New bill aims to expand due process rights for students accused of sexual misconduct

In 1996, Virginia was thrust to the forefront of an emerging movement focused on sexual assault at colleges and universities. That year, a Virginia Tech student sued the school, accusing administrators of mishandling her sexual assault complaints against two football players.
Over the next two decades, ending and preventing sexual assault on campus has become a nationwide effort. But as schools draft policies to protect survivors, some argue another group has been ignored: the students accused of sexual misconduct.
“Title IX is a broken system,” Joshua Farmer, a Glen Allen-based attorney, said in an email. The federal civil rights law, which prevents discrimination based on sex, has been the basis for hundreds of lawsuits surrounding alleged sexual misconduct on college campuses.
“Its goals are well-intended, but guidance from the federal government is constantly changing,” Farmer continued. “Schools who fail to enforce proper policies may be subject to sanctions. As a result, they’d rather be accused of doing too much than too little.”
That’s led to a central tenet of the debate: whether students accused of sexual misconduct are offered due process by their colleges and universities. In 2015, Virginia lawmakers passed a policy requiring “prominent” transcript notations for students who were suspended, permanently dismissed, or chose to withdraw from school during a sexual violence investigation.
Currently, Virginia colleges have policies in place to expunge those citations for students who re-enroll in school and return to “good standing,” said Ashley Lockhart, academic initiatives coordinator for the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia. The definition of “good standing” varies from school to school, but Farmer said it generally applies when students are cleared of sexual misconduct allegations or meet certain conditions set by the university.
Those can include community service, writing an essay, or — in some cases — offering an apology, he added.
What Virginia schools don’t have is a way to expunge transcript notations for students who choose to leave a college or university during a sexual misconduct investigation. Lockhart said there’s currently no state policy that allows universities to remove a notation if a student is suspended and chooses to withdraw from school. That’s the case even if the student meets all the conditions to return to good standing after their suspension.
