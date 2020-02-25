Mother charged with murder in 3-month-old son’s death

By Associated Press | February 25, 2020 at 8:44 AM EST - Updated February 25 at 8:44 AM

WENTWORTH, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina sheriff's office has charged a Virginia woman with fatally injuring her 3-month-old son.

News outlets report Shantiequa Renea Woods, of Danville, Virginia, was booked into jail Friday on first-degree murder and felony child abuse charges.

Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office investigators allege the 30-year-old fatally injured the baby, Isaiah Woods, while he was staying with her in Ruffin, North Carolina, last week.

The agency wrote in a statement that the child had suffered blunt force trauma to his head and torso.

The baby was taken to a hospital Thursday night where he was pronounced dead.

