Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

Pioneering black NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson dies
NASA says pioneering black mathematician Katherine Johnson has died. She worked on NASA’s early space missions and was portrayed in the film “Hidden Figures,” about black female aerospace workers. In a Monday morning tweet, the space agency said it celebrates her 101 years of life and her legacy of excellence and breaking down racial and social barriers. Johnson was one of the so-called “computers” who calculated rocket trajectories and earth orbits by hand during NASA’s early years. Until 1958, Johnson and other black women worked in a racially segregated computing unit at what is now called Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia. Their work was the focus of the Oscar-nominated 2016 film.
Supreme Court hears battle over Atlantic Coast Pipeline
The Supreme Court on Monday appeared ready to remove an obstacle to construction of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline. A majority of justices expressed skepticism about a lower court ruling that tossed out a key permit needed for the natural gas pipeline to cross under the Appalachian Trail. Conservative justices who hold a 5-4 majority on the court grilled a lawyer for environmental groups who sued and won a 2018 ruling from the Richmond-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals throwing out a special-use permit for the 605-mile pipeline. Most of the justices expressed reservations about the ruling.
George Mason selects engineering dean as new president
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — George Mason University has selected an engieneering dean from California as its new president. The school announced Monday that Gregory Washington, dean of the engineering school at the University of California-Irvine, will become the eighth presdient in Mason's history when he takes office July 1. He takes over from Anne Holton, who assumed the office last year on an interim basis when Angel Cabrera left for Georgia Tech. Washington will be Mason's first African American president. Some Mason faculty had criticized the search for a new president as overly secretive. George Mason is Virginia's largest public university and has a highly diverse student body.
Virginia lawmakers pass bill ending Lee-Jackson holiday
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers have voted to scrap the state’s Lee-Jackson holiday celebrating two Confederate generals and replacing it with one on Election Day. The House on Monday approved legislation that has already cleared the Senate, advancing the measure to Gov. Ralph Northam. Lee-Jackson Day, established over 100 years ago, is observed annually on the Friday preceding the third Monday in January. It honors Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson. Both were native Virginians. Critics of the Lee-Jackson holiday view it as a celebration of the state’s slave-holding history that’s offensive to African Americans. Many cities and counties have opted not to observe it.
New Virginia sentencing law ends high court's DC sniper case
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lee Boyd Malvo, the Washington, D.C., area sniper, and Virginia have agreed to dismiss a pending Supreme Court case after the state changed a criminal sentencing law for juveniles. Under the new law, signed by Gov. Ralph Northam on Monday, people serving life terms for crimes they committed before they turned 18 can be considered for parole after serving at least 20 years. Malvo was 17 when he and another man terrorized the Washington, D.C., region in 2002. He was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole. The high court was weighing whether he deserves a new sentencing hearing.
Mother charged with murder in 3-month-old son's death
WENTWORTH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff's office has charged a Virginia woman with fatally injuring her 3-month-old son. News outlets report Shantiequa Renea Woods, of Danville, Virginia, was booked into jail Friday on first-degree murder and felony child abuse charges. Rockingham County Sheriff's Office investigators allege the 30-year-old fatally injured the baby, Isaiah Woods, while he was staying with her in Ruffin, North Carolina, last week. The agency wrote in a statement that the child had suffered blunt force trauma to his head and torso. The baby was taken to a hospital Thursday night where he was pronounced dead.
Family of 5 killed in collision with wrong-way I-95 driver
MIDWAY, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia State Patrol has identified five family members killed when their SUV was struck head-on by a Lexus traveling the wrong way on Interstate 95. The patrol says Sara and Nathan Robinson and their three children Stephen, Rebecca and Alexander were killed just after 2 a.m. on Sunday. The family was from Portsmouth, Virginia. Liberty County sheriff’s officials said officers had received reports of a white Lexus traveling southbound in a northbound lane of the Interstate shortly before the crash. The driver of the Lexus also was killed. His identity hasn't been released. That car had Florida plates.
Man accused of killing police officer expresses regret
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — A man accused in the dragging death of a police officer in Virginia claims that he's “deeply regretful” for what happened. But he also said his family has endured “malicious" verbal attacks since the officer was killed in Newport News last month. Vernon E. Green II provided a written statement to the Daily Press. He told the newspaper last week that he was “deeply regretful, sympathetic and remorseful." But he did not elaborate on the deadly incident or explain why police say that he drove off while two officers were ordering him from his car during an arrest. Police officer Katherine “Katie” Thyne was killed.