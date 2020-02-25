Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — A man accused in the dragging death of a police officer in Virginia claims that he's “deeply regretful” for what happened. But he also said his family has endured “malicious" verbal attacks since the officer was killed in Newport News last month. Vernon E. Green II provided a written statement to the Daily Press. He told the newspaper last week that he was “deeply regretful, sympathetic and remorseful." But he did not elaborate on the deadly incident or explain why police say that he drove off while two officers were ordering him from his car during an arrest. Police officer Katherine “Katie” Thyne was killed.