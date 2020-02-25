House approves increasing felony grand larceny threshold to $1,000

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia lawmakers have passed a bill to raise the threshold for felony grand larceny from $500 to $1,000.
“It’s time to reform Virginia’s outdated criminal justice system that overcrowds prisons over smaller offenses,” said Senator Jennifer McClellan. “Too many Virginians – disproportionately from communities of color – spend prison time over what would be a misdemeanor in other states. Changing the felony larceny threshold is a common-sense step towards necessary criminal justice reform.”
McLellan led the charge, sponsoring SB 788, which passed in the House of Delegates 58Y-40N.
“I think you want to make sure the punishment fits the crimes, the price of everything has increased but the felony threshold had not increased since 1980," she explained. "That led to a lot of people getting felonies for low amounts of things.”
In 2018, Gov. Ralph Northam and Republican lawmakers reached a deal to increase the threshold from $200 to $500.
McLellan says increasing the threshold by another $500 ensures Virginia is in line with other states.
Currently, there are 15 states with a threshold for felony grand larceny below $1,000, 15 states above $1,000 and 20 states are at $1,000.
“A lot of people in my district and around Virginia have thought it should be at least $1,000 some people thought it should be $1,500," said McLellan.
House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert was among those who voted against the increase, he released a statement about the vote in the House:
“Thieves don’t deserve a cost of living increase. Just last year we raised the threshold to $500. Taken with other legislation Democrats are pushing through, someone can steal $999, be caught, and still have no criminal record. This isn’t about giving second chances. It’s creating an incentive to commit crime."
McLellan says the bill will soon head to the desk of Governor Northam, where it is expected to be signed and become law on July 1st, 2020.
“This does offer an opportunity for a second chance for a lot of people,” said McLellan.
