Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Khris Middleton scored Milwaukee's final nine points and the the Bucks beat Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards 137-134 in overtime. Middleton, who finished with 40 points, hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 30.2 seconds left to five the Bucks a 135-132 lead. After Beal made two free throws, Middleton was fouled with 7.8 seconds left and made both of his attempts from the line to make it 137-134 and Troy Brown, Jr.'s 3-pointer rimmed out at the buzzer. Beal, one night after scoring a then-career high 53 points in a loss at Chicago, topped it with a 55-point night that included 22 points in the fourth quarter and seven more in overtime. Shabazz Napier added a season-high 27 points for Washington.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Washington pitcher Stephen Strasburg will throw at least one more bullpen session before taking the mound in a spring training game. The World Series MVP opted out of his contract to become a free agent following last season, then re-signed with Washington for $245 million over seven years. Strasburg was 18-6 with a 3.32 ERA last season, topping 30 starts for the second time in his career and leading the NL with 209 innings. He went 5-0 with a 1.98 ERA in five postseason starts and one relief appearance.
UNDATED (AP) — The Metropolitan Division was already the most competitive in the NHL. Now the race to the finish is getting juiced up. Nearly every Metro contender made a move ahead of Monday's trade deadline to gear up for the playoff push. The first-place Washington Capitals got it started by acquiring Ilya Kovalchuk. Pittsburgh answered by getting fellow veteran winger Patrick Marleau from San Jose. The New York Islanders got major reinforcement in the form of center Jean-Gabriel Pageau. The Carolina Hurricanes traded for Vincent Trocheck and the Philadelphia Flyers acquired forwards Derek Grant and Nate Thompson.
WASHINGTON (AP) — D.C. United midfielder Paul Arriola has had major knee major surgery and likely will miss the entire Major League Soccer season and the United States' first six qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup. The operation was to reconstruct his right anterior cruciate ligament. The midfielder was injured Feb. 15 during D.C. United's preseason match against Orlando. Arriola has been a regular starter for the U.S. national team under coach Gregg Berhalter. He has five goals in 33 international appearances.