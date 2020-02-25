Henrico pain doctor sentenced for illegally prescribing opiates

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico pain doctor was sentenced on Monday for illegally prescribing Oxycodone and Tramadol to patients at a Richmond-area pain management practice.
According to officials, Dr. Zeljko Stjepanovic, 59, worked at a pain management practice, initially in Fredericksburg and later in Henrico County.
Stjepanovic admitted to writing several prescriptions to patients without assessing the individual needs of the patients between 2014 and 2018. He also admitted the prescribing practices were outside his usual course of professional practice and were without any legitimate purpose.
“Authorities opened an investigation of Stjepanovic following numerous complaints from area pharmacies about his prescribing practices," a release said.
He was sentenced to 57 months in prison.
