Hanover native details coronavirus concerns at Army base in Italy

VECINZA, Italy (WWBT) - A Hanover native says U.S. Army leaders at a base in Italy are taking precautionary measures after more than 300 cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in the country.
Civil protection officials in Italy said the number of virus cases in the country increased by 100, or 45%, in a 24-hour period and there now have been a total of 11 deaths. Late Tuesday, officials reported that 322 people in Italy had confirmed infections.
Kelly Brown, of Hanover, is an Army wife currently stationed at U.S. Army Garrison Italy, specifically on the Vicenza base.
She said the spread of the coronavirus to Europe is a situation that Italian leaders and our Armed Forces are monitoring closely.
"The panic is very similar to when I grew up with snowstorms in the south,” Brown said.
All eyes are now on Italy after more than 300 coronavirus cases have been confirmed within the last few days. It's left soldiers and their spouses like Brown and Alana Williamson hitting the commissary to prepare for future measures.
"It was a madhouse to be honest,” Williamson said. “The lines were wrapped around the store, everyone's carts are full. There are people just taking lots of everything, like cleaning supplies, that's why they ended up limiting the number of cleaning supplies people can buy."
According to leaders at Garrison Italy, trucks arrived Monday to restock the store.
“After a record day on Sunday, only freshmeat was sold out,” Army officials said. “…AAFES is not reporting any shortages. The manager has requested hand sanitizer and other disinfecting products. All trucks are expected to deliver as scheduled.”
However, leaders have taken other precautionary steps. All schools on base were shutdown this week, along with most activities.
“They’ve asked us not to gather in groups, big groups,” Brown said. “They’ve closed all religious services.”
Army leaders are currently watching the events off-base and continue to follow recommendations made by Italian leadership.
"A lot of our post is 60% Italian workers,” Brown said. “So if they don't feel comfortable then they don't want us to also be working."
Meanwhile in other parts of Italy, employees at the airport in Milan are taking passengers’ temperatures. Several streets in popular cities are now bare as officials deal with the outbreak.
Nearly 30 coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Veneto Region, where Vicenza is located, however none confirmed in the city, the base or in Darby or Ghedi military communities
"I think if something is to change, if someone was to get sick, we would be put really fast on lockdown,” Brown said. “That is the prelude, especially if an American solider or an American gets sick that would change our situation here."
Brown and Williamson add Army leadership at the base has been extremely transparent, posting updates several times a day to inform families.
“As for soldiers they’re also considering the risk for them and if they should be traveling,” Williamson said.
There’s a virtual town hall scheduled for Thursday in order to keep families updated on the latest situation with the coronavirus in Italy.
Meanwhile travelers may be carrying the virus from northern Italy to other European countries including Austria, Croatia, Switzerland and Spain’s Canary Islands; those countries confirmed cases Tuesday afternoon.
