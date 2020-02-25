Forecast: Tuesday morning showers, but not a rainout of a day

Cold air comes back Thursday.

By Andrew Freiden | February 25, 2020 at 4:19 AM EST - Updated February 25 at 4:19 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Rain likely for the morning commute. Still warm until Thursday.

TUESDAY: Morning rain likely. Ends around 9am in Richmond (sooner WEST and later EAST). Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 100%)

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and a mainly dry day. Rain chance picks up toward evening when gusty thunderstorms are possible. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 60% - mainly after sunset)

FIRST ALERT: COLD WEATHER RETURNS THURSDAY

THURSDAY: Becoming partly sunny, breezy and chilly. Lows in the mid to upper 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the mid 40s.

First Alert: WARM weather comes back Tuesday-Thursday of next week.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.