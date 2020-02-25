Forecast: Tuesday morning showers, but not a rainout of a day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Rain likely for the morning commute. Still warm until Thursday.
TUESDAY: Morning rain likely. Ends around 9am in Richmond (sooner WEST and later EAST). Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 100%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and a mainly dry day. Rain chance picks up toward evening when gusty thunderstorms are possible. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 60% - mainly after sunset)
FIRST ALERT: COLD WEATHER RETURNS THURSDAY
THURSDAY: Becoming partly sunny, breezy and chilly. Lows in the mid to upper 30s, highs in the upper 40s.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid 40s.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 40s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the mid 40s.
First Alert: WARM weather comes back Tuesday-Thursday of next week.
