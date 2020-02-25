First Alert Weather Day: Low end threat for strong wind gusts Wednesday evening

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s a very low chance, but the First Alert Weather Team is watching potential for strong wind gusts with showers Wednesday evening.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of Central Virginia in a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for the chance of strong wind gusts. That’s why Wednesday is now a First Alert Weather Day.
The primary concern is going to be gusty winds with showers. It’s doubtful there will be any lightning with the gusty showers Wednesday evening, which is why we’re not calling them thunderstorms.
In a worst case scenario, these gusty showers could pack enough of a punch to knock down tree branches with an isolated power outage here or there.
The timing of this threat for gusty winds with showers would most likely be 7 p.m. to midnight, and strong wind gusts with showers are most likely NW of metro Richmond.
The First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated with any changes to the forecast.
You can download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for the latest updates on this storm potential.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.