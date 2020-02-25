Driver charged after vehicle crashes, catches on fire on I-195

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police said a driver has been charged after a crash led to a vehicle catching on fire on Tuesday morning.
Troopers were called to a crash at Interstate 195 and Laburnum Avenue just after 11 a.m.
Officials said a female driver in a Honda sedan was heading north on I-195 when she lost control and hit the guardrail before it caught on fire.
She was wearing a seat belt and checked at the scene for minor injuries, but was later taken to the hospital by her parents, police said.
She was charged with unsafe lane change.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.