Deputies: 1 adult, 2 juveniles arrested for taking churches’ mail

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested one man and two juveniles who are accused of taking churches’ mail.
On Feb. 22, deputies were called to the 8300 block of Atlee Road for a possible mail larceny at a church.
Officials said deputies intercepted a vehicle after it was reported by a church member.
“During the course of the investigation, checks belonging to Hanover County churches were recovered from the vehicle,” deputies said.
Deputies arrested Marius Vaduva, 25, of Baltimore, and two juveniles who were also from Baltimore.
Vaduva is charged with three counts of larceny of banknotes, conspiracy to commit a felony, petit larceny and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The minors were both charged with three counts of larceny of banknotes, conspiracy to commit a felony and petit larceny.
“Regionally, this type of criminal activity has been on the increase. Getting the word out about these types of criminal activities is critical. None of this would have been possible without a concerned church member calling in the suspicious activity,” deputies said.
