Busch Gardens, Water Country USA Looking to Hire 1,000 For Summer Seasons

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Busch Gardens and Water Country USA are holding a job fair ahead of the parks’ upcoming 2020 summer seasons and need to fill 1,000 seasonal and part-time positions.
The job fair is Thursday, Feb. 27 from 2 -8 p.m. at Busch Gardens located at 1 Busch Gardens Boulevard in Williamsburg.
Both parks are seeking applicants for spring and summer positions in the following departments:
- Culinary Services (Bakers, Bartenders, Cashiers, Line Cooks and Attendants)
- Lifeguards
- Merchandise (Games, Photo, Retail)
- Park Operations (Admissions/Guest Arrival , Environmental Health and Safety, Grounds Maintenance, Landscaping, Rides, Security, Zoo)
Perks for Team members include free admission to SeaWorld’s Family of Parks, 30% discount on in-park food and merchandise, and more.
Interested applications are asked to apply online here before attending the job fair.
Busch Gardens kicks off their 2020 season on March 15, with the debut of the new ‘Pantheon’ roller coaster expected later this Spring.
Water Country USA opens May 16.
