Black History Month: Honoring the Richmond Slavery Reconciliation Statue

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As we continue our Black History Month coverage around Richmond, we’re highlighting the Richmond Slavery Reconciliation Statue on 15th Street and East Main Street.
The 15-foot statue was created by Stephen Broadbent and unveiled in 2007, not far from Richmond’s former slave market in Shockoe Bottom.
The reconciliation statue is a project that emerged from apologies for slavery issued by officials in Liverpool, England, and Benin in West Africa.
During that time, Richmond was once one of America’s busiest slave centers more than 300,000 were sold from Richmond pre-Civil War.
The statue is currently part of the Richmond Slave Trail, an initiative to raise awareness about Richmond’s role in the slave trade.
To learn more about the statue, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.