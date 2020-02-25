American Woodmark: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) _ American Woodmark Corp. (AMWD) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $12.8 million.
The Winchester, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 75 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.30 per share.
The cabinet maker posted revenue of $395.8 million in the period.
American Woodmark shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 36% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMWD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMWD