Tower of Power to perform at Innsbrook After Hours

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tower of Power will be performing at Innsbrook After Hours.
Tower of Power will perform at the SERVPRO of Richmond Pavilion on July 9th at 6 p.m. Gates will open at 5 p.m.
Tower of Power incorporated genres such as soul, funk, pop and rock to create a signature sound and has appeared on recordings with top artists such as Elton John, Aerosmith and Otis Redding.
Tower of Power has released 26 albums such as classic hits, “What Is Hip?”, “You’re Still A Young Man”, “So Very Hard To Go”, “Down to the Nightclub” and many others.
Tickets will go on sale Feb. 28 at 10 a.m.
A limited number of early bird general admission tickets will be available for one week at $16.
To purchase tickets, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.