Superintendent: Student arrested after bringing handgun to school

KING AND QUEEN Co., Va. (WWBT) - School officials said a student was arrested on Monday for bringing a handgun to school.
King and Queen County Public Schools said a student who recently transferred to Central High School was reported by other students to be bragging about having a gun at school.
Officials said the school resource officer searched the student and took possession of a handgun.
The student was then arrested.
“We are grateful for the wisdom and prompt action of our students, and the courage and professionalism of our School Resource Officer. Together, they kept our student body and staff safe, and neutralized a serious threat without undue disruption,” the school superintendent said in a release.
No additional details were immediately available.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.