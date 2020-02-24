Senator Bernie Sanders to campaign in Virginia this week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders will be making stops across the Commonwealth this week in Northern Virginia, along with the Central and Eastern parts of the state.
On the heels of a huge victory in Nevada, presidential candidate and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has his sights set on the East Coast.
Ahead of Super Tuesday, his campaign makes a stop in Richmond for a rally at the National, then another in Northern Virginia and later in Norfolk.
“We’re here to win every region of the state,” said Bill Neidhardt, Virginia State Director for the Sanders Campaign.
Neidhardt oversees campaign business for Sanders all over Virginia at their offices on North 2nd Street.
“Virginia is one of the largest states; 99 delegates are at stake here, and we honestly feel like we have a chance to get a vast majority of them,” said Neidhardt.
He says the recent blue wave in the Virginia legislature is a clear indication that the people are ready for a candidate like Sanders.
Until Super Tuesday, he says his group of volunteers will be on their feet knocking on doors, holding events at college campuses, and making phone calls to spread the message.
“We’re feeling good, but we’re not lying to ourselves. Mayor Bloomberg has committed literally hundreds of millions of dollars to this effort," he said, adding, “I don’t think that’s what Virginians are into. I think they want somebody that has a progressive vision who will continue what we’ve seen in the state, and fight for progress, and lay the next steps out.”
Thursday’s rally at the National is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Information can be found here.
