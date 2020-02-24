Senate Judiciary Committee to discuss gun control bills

Senate Judiciary Committee to discuss gun control bills
A Senate Judiciary Committee will be discussing numerous gun control bills today. (Source: WVIR)
By Adrianna Hargrove | February 24, 2020 at 6:00 AM EST - Updated February 24 at 6:00 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Senate Judiciary Committee will be discussing numerous gun control bills today.

A month later after more than 20,000 attended the gun rally at the State Capitol, the Senate Committee will discuss bills such as limiting handgun purchases to one every thirty days, a bill that would give localities the power to remove or not allow someone to purchase a firearm if they’re found to be at risk in court and a bill that keeps guns away from anyone convicted of an assault of a family member.

The meeting will begin at 8 a.m. this morning.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.