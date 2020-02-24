Senate Judiciary Committee to discuss gun control bills

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Senate Judiciary Committee will be discussing numerous gun control bills today.
A month later after more than 20,000 attended the gun rally at the State Capitol, the Senate Committee will discuss bills such as limiting handgun purchases to one every thirty days, a bill that would give localities the power to remove or not allow someone to purchase a firearm if they’re found to be at risk in court and a bill that keeps guns away from anyone convicted of an assault of a family member.
The meeting will begin at 8 a.m. this morning.
