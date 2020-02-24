Police: 23-year-old Henrico County man missing

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a 23-year-old man from Henrico County is missing.
According to police, John L. Fergusson, 23, was last seen leaving his residence on Jan. 27 and has not returned home.
Fergusson was last seen in the area of Pocahontas Park, police say.
Fergusson is approximately six feet tall weighing 180 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information regarding Fergusson’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.
