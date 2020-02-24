Police: Two masked gunmen invade home, leaves in Nissan Altima

Police: Two masked gunmen invade home, leaves in Nissan Altima
Police say the suspects left the scene in a 1999-2003 model Nissan Maxima. (Source: Crime Solvers)
By NBC12 Newsroom | February 24, 2020 at 8:39 AM EST - Updated February 24 at 8:39 AM

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say two masked gunmen invaded a home in Chesterfield County and left the scene in a Nissan Altima.

According to police, two masked gunmen entered the victim’s apartment located in the River Terrace Apartments and took $2,000 worth of property.

The first suspect is described as being heavy-set at approximately 5′9 to 5′11 in height and the second suspect is either a male or female at approximately 5′7 with a slim build.

Both suspects were wearing all black clothing along with hoods and masks.

Police say the suspects left the scene in a 1999-2003 model Nissan Maxima.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.