Police: Two masked gunmen invade home, leaves in Nissan Altima

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say two masked gunmen invaded a home in Chesterfield County and left the scene in a Nissan Altima.
According to police, two masked gunmen entered the victim’s apartment located in the River Terrace Apartments and took $2,000 worth of property.
The first suspect is described as being heavy-set at approximately 5′9 to 5′11 in height and the second suspect is either a male or female at approximately 5′7 with a slim build.
Both suspects were wearing all black clothing along with hoods and masks.
Police say the suspects left the scene in a 1999-2003 model Nissan Maxima.
Anyone with information should contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.