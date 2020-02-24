Police: Man charged after attempted GRTC abduction, carjacking

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man has been charged after an attempt to abduct the driver and carjack a GRTC bus.
At approximately 8:09 a.m., Richmond police responded to the report of a person acting erratically on a GRTC bus in the area of Brook Road and Azalea Avenue.
According to the Richmond Police Department, Raymond Frink, 36, of Newport News was on a bus with no passengers and demanded that the bus driver drove in a certain direction.
By the time officers arrived, Frink already fled the bus and ran into Henrico County.
Henrico police located and apprehended Frink.
No firearm was displayed but Frink behaved as if he had one in his possession.
The bus driver was not injured during the incident.
Police say Frink has been charged with attempted carjacking and abduction of a bus driver.
