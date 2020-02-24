News to Know for Feb. 24: Man shot in hand; Gun bills; Kobe Bryant memorial; 10-year-old artist; Lee-Jackson vote; Wet kick-off to the week

News to Know for Feb. 24: Man shot in hand; Gun bills; Kobe Bryant memorial; 10-year-old artist; Lee-Jackson vote; Wet kick-off to the week
(Source: AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
By NBC12 Newsroom | February 24, 2020 at 6:49 AM EST - Updated February 24 at 7:11 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines to help get you out the door.

Rainy Monday

Clouds increase on Monday with a chance for rain showers the next few days. Still warm early this week, then turning sharply colder again.

Increasing clouds through the day. There’s a chance of a stray afternoon shower but most of us stay dry until the evening.

Showers start this evening, rain chances hold through Wednesday

Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

Man Shot

A man has been transported to the hospital after being shot in his hand.

On Feb. 23 at approximately 4:50 p.m., a 33-year-old man was walking along the 4900 block of Government Road when he heard gunfire.

His girlfriend transported him to VCU Medical Center where he was treated for a non-life threatening injury.

Kobe Memorial

Almost a month after he was killed in a helicopter crash along with his daughter and seven others, a public memorial service is being held for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi.

The service, called a celebration of life, will begin later Monday at the Staples Center.

In this March 2, 2019, file photo Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Connecticut and Houston in Storrs, Conn. A public memorial service for Bryant, Gianna and seven others killed in a helicopter crash is planned for Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Staples Center in Los Angeles, a person with knowledge of the details told The Associated Press on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.
In this March 2, 2019, file photo Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Connecticut and Houston in Storrs, Conn. A public memorial service for Bryant, Gianna and seven others killed in a helicopter crash is planned for Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Staples Center in Los Angeles, a person with knowledge of the details told The Associated Press on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. (Source: AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were laid to rest during a private memorial service earlier this month in Corona del Mar, Cal.

Kobe Artist

Ashlyn Nelson, a 10-year-old from Chesterfield, used thousands of household items in every color found around her home to create a portrait of Kobe Bryant.

It took Nelson over two weeks to complete the portrait.

10-year-old Ashlyn Nelson shows off the portrait she made of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, using a mixture of art supplies and recycled materials.
10-year-old Ashlyn Nelson shows off the portrait she made of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, using a mixture of art supplies and recycled materials. (Source: NBC12)

Ashlyn plans to gift the portrait to her dad who was a big fan of the retired Lakers star.

Senate Bills

A Senate Judiciary Committee will be discussing numerous gun control bills today.

The meeting will begin at 8 a.m. this morning.

Lee Jackson Bill

The House is expected to vote on a Senate bill today that would end Lee-Jackson Day and make Election Day a holiday.

Both chambers passed their own versions of the measure earlier this year.

If the House approves the Senate version, it will go to Governor Northam’s desk.

Blippi Musical

YouTube sensation Blippi announces additional cities on the tour across North America, with a date at Richmond’s Altria Theater on Tuesday, July 7, at 6 p.m.

Blippi The Musical is set to bring the vivacious, energetic, and educational children’s character from the screen to the stage for an all-ages extravaganza of fun, dancing, singing and meeting amazing new friends onstage.

Blippi The Musical is set to bring the vivacious, energetic, and educational children’s character from the screen to the stage for an all-ages extravaganza of fun, dancing, singing and meeting amazing new friends onstage.
Blippi The Musical is set to bring the vivacious, energetic, and educational children’s character from the screen to the stage for an all-ages extravaganza of fun, dancing, singing and meeting amazing new friends onstage. (Source: Blippi The Musical)

Tickets for the musical went on sale Friday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. with pre-sales beginning Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Final Thought

Act as if what you do makes a difference. It does. - William James

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.