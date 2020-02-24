News to Know for Feb. 24: Man shot in hand; Gun bills; Kobe Bryant memorial; 10-year-old artist; Lee-Jackson vote; Wet kick-off to the week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines to help get you out the door.
Clouds increase on Monday with a chance for rain showers the next few days. Still warm early this week, then turning sharply colder again.
Increasing clouds through the day. There’s a chance of a stray afternoon shower but most of us stay dry until the evening.
Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.
A man has been transported to the hospital after being shot in his hand.
On Feb. 23 at approximately 4:50 p.m., a 33-year-old man was walking along the 4900 block of Government Road when he heard gunfire.
His girlfriend transported him to VCU Medical Center where he was treated for a non-life threatening injury.
Almost a month after he was killed in a helicopter crash along with his daughter and seven others, a public memorial service is being held for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi.
The service, called a celebration of life, will begin later Monday at the Staples Center.
Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were laid to rest during a private memorial service earlier this month in Corona del Mar, Cal.
Ashlyn Nelson, a 10-year-old from Chesterfield, used thousands of household items in every color found around her home to create a portrait of Kobe Bryant.
It took Nelson over two weeks to complete the portrait.
Ashlyn plans to gift the portrait to her dad who was a big fan of the retired Lakers star.
A Senate Judiciary Committee will be discussing numerous gun control bills today.
The meeting will begin at 8 a.m. this morning.
The House is expected to vote on a Senate bill today that would end Lee-Jackson Day and make Election Day a holiday.
Both chambers passed their own versions of the measure earlier this year.
If the House approves the Senate version, it will go to Governor Northam’s desk.
YouTube sensation Blippi announces additional cities on the tour across North America, with a date at Richmond’s Altria Theater on Tuesday, July 7, at 6 p.m.
Blippi The Musical is set to bring the vivacious, energetic, and educational children’s character from the screen to the stage for an all-ages extravaganza of fun, dancing, singing and meeting amazing new friends onstage.
Tickets for the musical went on sale Friday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. with pre-sales beginning Tuesday, Feb. 18.
