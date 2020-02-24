News to Know for Feb. 24: Man shot in hand; Gun bills; Kobe Bryant memorial; 10-year-old artist; Lee-Jackson vote; Wet kick-off to the week

In this March 2, 2019, file photo Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Connecticut and Houston in Storrs, Conn. A public memorial service for Bryant, Gianna and seven others killed in a helicopter crash is planned for Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Staples Center in Los Angeles, a person with knowledge of the details told The Associated Press on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. (Source: AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)