New Virginia law prompts dismissal of D.C. Sniper resentencing consideration

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new Virginia law has prompted the dismissal of resentencing consideration for the D.C. sniper, Lee Boyd Malvo, by the Supreme Court of the United States.
The Attorney General’s Office said Mathena v. Malvo is being dismissed because of HB35, which essentially moots the case because “the General Assembly has made juveniles eligible to be considered for parole after serving twenty years of their sentence, and there is no need for the Supreme Court to rule on a sentencing structure that will no longer exist."
In order for the Commonwealth to agree to the dismissal, Malvo agreed not to seek resentencing. The life sentences he received in Virginia will stay in place.
Lee Boyd Malvo was 17 at the time he and John Allen Muhammad fatally shot 10 people in the Washington area in 2002.
Malvo received 10 life-without-parole sentences in the killings.
