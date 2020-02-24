Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

BC-US-SUPREME COURT-ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE
Supreme Court wades into battle over Atlantic Coast Pipeline
The U.S. Supreme Court is set to wade into a long-running battle between developers of a 605-mile natural gas pipeline and environmental groups who oppose the project. On Monday, the high court will hear arguments on a critical permit needed by developers of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline. Backed by the Trump administration, the project developers will ask the high court to overturn a federal appeals court ruling that threw out a permit for the pipeline to cross two national forests, including parts of the Appalachian Trail. The question before the Supreme Court is whether the Forest Service has the authority to grant rights-of-way through lands crossed by the Appalachian Trail within national forests.
COURT FILINGS-ACCESS
Judge says state courts must offer timely access to filings
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A federal judge in Virginia says the First Amendment guarantees a qualified right to access newly filed civil lawsuits on the day they are filed. The judge also declared late last week that state court officials in Norfolk and Prince William County deprived a court news service of that First Amendment right for several months starting in January 2018. The ruling came in a lawsuit filed by Courthouse News Service after its reporters were forced to wait for court clerks to docket and scan complaints before making them available on public computer terminals.
HIT AND RUN DEATH
Court upholds felony homicide conviction in hit-and-run
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia's Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of a woman serving 22 years in prison for fatally running over a friend with her SUV. Forty-four-year-old Sarah Flanders of Virginia Beach was sentenced in 2017 after being convicted of second-degree felony murder and felony hit-and-run in the 2014 death of 47-year-old Richard Pentz. Pentz was run over two days after police responded to an argument between the two. Flanders argued that the evidence was insufficient to support her felony-homicide conviction. The Supreme Court agreed with an appeal court that hit-and-run with malice can serve as the predicate offense for felony homicide.
BC-US-VIRGINIA GUN LAWS-ADVOCATES
For Virginia Tech parents, new gun laws a long struggle
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — When Virginia lawmakers pass sweeping new gun control laws in coming days it'll mark the culmination of nearly 13 years of often thankless work for two parents whose children were shot in one of the worst mass shootings in U.S. history. Lori Haas and Andrew Goddard started pressing lawmakers to enact new gun laws shortly after a gunman killed 32 people and wounded 17 others at Virginia Tech in 2007. Their children were in French class together and were both shot but survived. Before the session ends next month, lawmakers are expected to pass several pieces of gun control legislation.
AP-US-PLANTATIONS-HIDDEN-HISTORY
US 'honor roll' of historic places often ignores slavery
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The National Register of Historic Places is the government’s official honor roll for more than 95,000 sites that are important to the story of the United States. Yet it’s also just another place where the U.S. largely skirts the evil of slavery on antebellum plantations. An Associated Press review found that register entries often ignore the topic of slavery or mention it only in passing. That includes the description of George Washington's Mount Vernon estate. Some entries are being updated to include the stories of slaves. But experts say the problem is rooted in a lack of concern for the stories of black people.
ELECTION 2020-THE LATEST
The Latest: Bloomberg delays town hall to prepare for debate
WASHINGTON (AP) — Mike Bloomberg’s campaign has delayed a scheduled CNN town hall so that he can spend more time preparing for Tuesday’s debate. Bloomberg was scheduled to appear on CNN on Monday. But he’ll now join the network for the live question-and-answer program on Wednesday. A spokeswoman for Bloomberg called the debate “crucial” and said “the country can’t afford to let Bernie Sanders skate by another debate without a focus on his extreme record.” Bloomberg had his debate debut last week _ widely deemed rocky and underwhelming for a candidate who has sought to give off the air of a front-runner. Bloomberg is forgoing the state's upcoming Saturday primary.
PUBLIC UTILITY SALE
Santee Cooper hearings to continue all week at SC Statehouse
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The complex discussions on whether to sell South Carolina's state-owned utility will continue all next week in Statehouse budget committees. The House Ways and Means Committee will enter the discussion Monday with a hearing where they will question state Department of Administration officials and private lawyers who helped evaluate the bids to buy Santee Cooper. The House committee will meet Tuesday with Florida's NextEra Energy, which wants to buy Santee Cooper. Wednesday's Ways and Means Committee meeting will be with Dominion Energy of Virginia, which is offering $1 billion to manage the state utility..
ELECTRIC RATES
Dominion: lower fuel rate should save customers $6 a month
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dominion Energy says a reduction in fuel rates should save its Virginia customers an average of $6 a month later this year under a new proposal. The state's largest electricity supplier announced Friday that a proposed fuel rate adjustment would result in roughly a 5 percent reduction in the average residential bill. Industrial customers would see an even greater rate drop of about 10 percent. The reduction would go into effect May 1 if approved by the State Corporation Commission. Dominion says that improved efficiency at its natural gas plants and increased solar generation are fueling the rate drop.