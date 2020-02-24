Honoring L. Douglas Wilder: Continuing 30 Years of History, Then & Now

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Union University will host a day-long leadership symposium on Thursday, March 26.
The leadership symposium will be honoring the legacy of L. Douglas Wilder, 66th Governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia. This year marks the 30th Anniversary of Governor Wilder’s inauguration.
The symposium, in partnership with Virginia Commonwealth University’s Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs, will be held in the Claude G. Perkins Living and Learning Center, 1500 N. Lombardy Street, Richmond, VA from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
This event is open to the public. Registration is $25 per person and can be completed online. There will be on-site registration on March 26 beginning at 8:30 a.m. However, you are encouraged to register online while space is available.
The symposium will feature different lectures, panel discussions and a keynote address by Governor Wilder.
A morning panel on judicial and legislative history will include the Honorable Judge Roger Gregory, 4th Circuit Court of Appeals and an afternoon panel will examine the current 2020 election moderated by Dr. Larry Sabato, Political Analyst and Director, Center for Politics at the University of Virginia.
“Governor Wilder is a treasured alumnus of Virginia Union University and we are proud to help celebrate this shining moment in history,” said Dr. Hakim Lucas, President & CEO of Virginia Union University. “We are honored that he will mark this anniversary at his alma mater and thankful that our students will be able to participate.
“We are honored to partner with Virginia Union University to create this day-long exploration of important topics such as civic engagement, leadership and the 2020 elections,” said Susan T. Gooden, interim dean of the Wilder School.
The community, students and faculty are invited to attend the symposium. The $25 registration includes the cost of lunch and a signed copy of Governor Wilder’s autobiography, Son of Virginia: A Life in America’s Political Arena (Lyons Press, October 2015).
A limited number of free tickets will be available to VUU and VCU students. To learn more about the event and to purchase tickets, please the online webpage.
