Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Capitals have acquired winger Ilya Kovalchuk in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens. Washington sent a 2020 third-round pick to Montreal for Kovalchuk. The Capitals made the move to get another top-nine forward hours after their second victory in eight games. Montreal will retain 50% of Kovalchuk’s $700,000 salary and cap hit. The 36-year-old has six goals and seven assists in 22 games since joining the Canadiens. Kovalchuk becomes the fourth prominent Russian player on the Capitals, joining forwards Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov and defenseman Dmitry Orlov.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Luther Muhammad scored 22 points and No. 25 Ohio State beat No. 7 Maryland 79-72, snapping the Terrapins' nine-game winning streak. Ohio State defeated a Top-10 team for the fourth time this season. Four other Buckeyes scored in double figures, led by Kaleb Wesson with 15 points. Duane Washington Jr. added 13, while Andre Wesson and C.J. Jackson each had 12. Aaron Wiggins led Maryland with 20 points and Eric Ayala had 16, but the Terrapins got little help from their big guns. Jalen Smith and Anthony Cowan were held well below their season averages, with Cowan scoring 10 points and Smith finishing with eight.
CHICAGO (AP) — Coby White scored 33 points to join Michael Jordan as the only Bulls rookies with consecutive 30-point games, and Chicago overcame Bradley Beal's career-high 53 points to snap an eight-game losing streak with a 126-117 victory over the Washington Wizards. Zach LaVine added 32 and broke the franchise record for 3-pointers in a season. White matched the career high he set a night earlier. He also jbecame one of three rookies since 1992 with 33 or more in consecutive games, joining Allen Iverson and Trae Young.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Alex Bregman and some of the bigger names on the Houston Astros are about to hear how fans really feel about what happened. There was no hooting or hollering at Houston's most prominent sign stealers Sunday. Because for the second straight day, the primary offenders were out of the lineup as the Astros played Washington at the spring training park the teams share. José Altuve, Carlos Correa and Bregman are expected to make their exhibition debuts on Monday when Houston travels to play Detroit in Lakeland, Florida.