Henrico to host public design sessions for Virginia Center Commons area in March

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County will be hosting a public design session for the future of the Virginia Center Commons.
Residents can share their ideas and vision for the future of Virginia Center Commons and the nearby area in north Henrico at a county-hosted design charrette March 2-6. The sessions will be held at the mall’s food court entrance at 10101 Brook Road.
A charrette is an intensive planning session that encourages public participation and facilitates collaboration between residents, designers and planners on a vision for development. Participants can also share ideas and will have the opportunity to provide immediate feedback to professional staff.
The study area generally includes Virginia Center Commons and surrounding properties between Brook Road and I-95.
The schedule and topics for the charrette are:
- Kickoff and hands-on design session: Monday, March 2, 6-9 p.m.; presentation on planning and community revitalization, followed by team design work on an initial plan.
- Open design studio: Tuesday, March 3 through Thursday, March 5, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; ongoing opportunities for public input and feedback as a plan develops.
- Work-in-progress presentation: Friday, March 6, 6 p.m.; review of work completed during the charrette and presentation of a draft plan for the study area.
Additional information is available from Henrico’s Planning Department at (804) 501-5226 and on the Virginia Center Commons design charrette webpage.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.