George Mason faces tough test vs No. 4 Dayton

SQUAD LEADERS: George Mason's Javon Greene has averaged 14 points and 5.6 rebounds while AJ Wilson has put up 11.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 blocks. For the Flyers, Obi Toppin has averaged 19.7 points and 7.7 rebounds while Jalen Crutcher has put up 14.5 points and 4.7 assists.TERRIFIC TOPPIN: Toppin has connected on 37.8 percent of the 74 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 5 for 10 over his last three games. He's also converted 69 percent of his free throws this season.