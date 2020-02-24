Former DMV employee pleads guilty in bribery conspiracy

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A former Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles employee pleaded guilty on Monday in connection to his role in a seven-year bribery conspiracy involving the DMV’s Virginia Rider Training Program.
According to a release, Bruce A. Biondo, 63, of Mechanicsville, worked for the DMV from 1988 until 2018 and was the program manager for the Virginia Rider Training Program.
“Beginning in at least 2011 and continuing to March 2018, Biondo admitted he accepted bribes from outside contractors, including a $15,000 payment from the sham sale of a motorcycle in 2011, additional cash payments totaling over $74,000 between February 2014 and February 2018, and the use of a Ford F-450 pick-up truck for personal purposes,” the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia said in a release.
In exchange, Biondo agreed to perform and performed official actions to benefit contractors that provided bribes.
Biondo pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud through bribery.
He faces a maximum of five years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for July 14.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.