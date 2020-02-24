Former DMV employee pleads guilty in bribery conspiracy

“Beginning in at least 2011 and continuing to March 2018, Biondo admitted he accepted bribes from outside contractors, including a $15,000 payment from the sham sale of a motorcycle in 2011, additional cash payments totaling over $74,000 between February 2014 and February 2018, and the use of a Ford F-450 pick-up truck for personal purposes,” the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia said in a release.