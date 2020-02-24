Forecast: Showers start this evening, rain chances hold through Wednesday

By Andrew Freiden | February 24, 2020 at 4:08 AM EST - Updated February 24 at 4:08 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Clouds increase on Monday with a chance for rain showers the next few days. Still warm early this week, then turning sharply colder again.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds through the day. There’s a chance of a stray afternoon shower but most of us stay dry until evening. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s. (PM Rain Chance: 40%). Rain likely overnight. 1/4 to 1/2″ posssible.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with some scattered showers likely in the morning. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers possible in the afternoon. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

FIRST ALERT: COLD WEATHER RETURNS THURSDAY

THURSDAY: Becoming partly sunny, breezy and chilly. Lows in the mid to upper 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the mid 40s.

