Forecast: Showers start this evening, rain chances hold through Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Clouds increase on Monday with a chance for rain showers the next few days. Still warm early this week, then turning sharply colder again.
MONDAY: Increasing clouds through the day. There’s a chance of a stray afternoon shower but most of us stay dry until evening. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s. (PM Rain Chance: 40%). Rain likely overnight. 1/4 to 1/2″ posssible.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with some scattered showers likely in the morning. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers possible in the afternoon. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
FIRST ALERT: COLD WEATHER RETURNS THURSDAY
THURSDAY: Becoming partly sunny, breezy and chilly. Lows in the mid to upper 30s, highs in the upper 40s.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid 40s.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 40s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the mid 40s.
