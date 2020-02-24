BWX: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) _ BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $61.4 million.
On a per-share basis, the Lynchburg, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 64 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were 71 cents per share.
The supplier of nuclear fuel and components to the U.S. government posted revenue of $501.2 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $244.1 million, or $2.55 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.89 billion.
BWX expects full-year earnings to be $2.80 per share.
BWX shares have increased 12% since the beginning of the year.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BWXT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BWXT