BWX: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

February 24, 2020 at 5:48 PM EST - Updated February 24 at 5:53 PM

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) _ BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $61.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lynchburg, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 64 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were 71 cents per share.

The supplier of nuclear fuel and components to the U.S. government posted revenue of $501.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $244.1 million, or $2.55 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.89 billion.

BWX expects full-year earnings to be $2.80 per share.

BWX shares have increased 12% since the beginning of the year.

_____

