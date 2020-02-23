Man injured in two-car accident on Chippenham Parkway

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating an accident involving two cars that happened along Chippenham Parkway Saturday.
State police said officers responded to the scene around 9:48 p.m.
They said that the preliminary investigation revealed a Honda, four-door sedan, was driven by a man who was heading southbound in the center lane when he veered in front of a Volkswagen Jetta, attempting to take the Strathmore Road exit.
The Volkswagen hit the Honda, which struck a guardrail and overturned down an embankment.
The driver of the Honda went to a hospital and he currently has serious injuries.
A woman and juvenile in the other car were checked at the scene for minor injuries and they are expected to be okay.
No word yet on if any charges will be filed.
