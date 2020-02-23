Louie’s Pizza in Blackstone postponing opening due to car crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Louie’s Pizza in Blackson will be postponing their opening due to a car crashing into the restaurant.
The pizza shop was originally slated to open up this week but now the open date is undetermined.
Louie’s Pizza’s manager confirms with NBC12 that a man had a seizure before running into the business.
As for the business, manager Luis Chavez-Hernandez says the shop was slated to open this Thursday but the Grand Opening will be pushed back until repairs can be made.
We reached out to the Blackstone Police Department, but we haven’t heard back yet on the condition of that driver.
This is a developing story, and we’ll be sure to update you as we learn more.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.