Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

ELECTRIC RATES
Dominion: lower fuel rate should save customers $6 a month
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dominion Energy says a reduction in fuel rates should save its Virginia customers an average of $6 a month later this year under a new proposal. The state's largest electricity supplier announced Friday that a proposed fuel rate adjustment would result in roughly a 5 percent reduction in the average residential bill. Industrial customers would see an even greater rate drop of about 10 percent. The reduction would go into effect May 1 if approved by the State Corporation Commission. Dominion says that improved efficiency at its natural gas plants and increased solar generation are fueling the rate drop.
SUPREME COURT-ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE
Key Atlantic Coast Pipeline permit heads to Supreme Court
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on a critical permit needed by developers of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline. Backed by the Trump administration, project developers Dominion Energy and Duke Energy will ask the high court to overturn a lower court ruling throwing out a permit needed for the pipeline to cross two national forests, including parts of the Appalachian Trail. The question before the Supreme Court is whether the Forest Service has the authority to grant rights-of-way through lands crossed by the Appalachian Trail within national forests. The project developers say yes. But environmental groups say because the trail is a unit of the National Park System, only Congress can approve such a crossing.
AP-VA-CONFEDERATE MONUMENT PROTEST-LAWSUIT
Judge dismisses lawsuit by Charlottesville rally organizer
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by the leader of a white nationalist rally that ended in violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. Jason Kessler argued that police and city officials violated his free speech rights by effectuating a "heckler's veto" on the 2017 rally. Kessler claimed the defendants knew of plans by leftist "Antifa" activists to disrupt the rally, then used the ensuing chaos and violence as an excuse to shut it down. The judge ruled Friday that the defendants did not violate Kessler's constitutional rights.
CYBERSTALKING ARREST
Man accused of racist threats expected to plead guilty
A white man charged with making racist online threats against a black activist in Virginia is expected to plead guilty next month. Brian McGinn, spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's office for the Western District of Virginia, confirmed Friday that Daniel McMahon is expected to enter a guilty plea during a March 16 hearing. However, McGinn said he couldn’t discuss the details of any potential guilty plea until after McMahon appears at the hearing. McMahon was charged last August with posting social media messages intended to intimidate activist Don Gathers and interfere with Gathers’ plans to run for a seat on Charlottesville's city council.
CAMPAIGN FINANCE-SENTENCE
Political consultant gets a year in prison for money scam
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A northern Virginia political consultant has been sentenced to a year in prison for diverting tens of thousands of dollars from conservative political action committees and filing false reports to cover it up. Sixty-six-year-old Scott Mackenzie of Arlington was treasurer of multiple PACs, including Conservative StrikeForce and Conservative Majority Fund. Mackenzie admitted directing $32,500 from the PACs to a Winchester woman with whom he had a relationship. Election reports falsely claimed she earned the money doing political work. Prosecutors say a search of Mackenzie's home found blue bins stuffed with cash in his basement office.
VIRGINIA PIPELINE
Bill aims to answer pipeline question: 'Is this necessary?'
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Republican lawmaker in Virginia is trying to pass a bill adding new hurdles for Dominion Energy before the utility can pass along the costs of transporting gas in the Atlantic Coast Pipeline to its Virginia ratepayers. Del. Lee Ware says the bill will clearly frame a question he's always wanted answered: whether the massive infrastructure project is necessary or is “entrepreneurial” on lead developer Dominion's part. Dominion says the pipeline will bring a critical new gas supply to Virginia and North Carolina. The company says the bill isn't necessary because regulators already have authority to approve or disapprove an electric monopoly's fuel costs.
WAR CRIMES LAWSUIT
Judge seeks more info before ruling against Libyan commander
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A federal magistrate in Virginia wants more information before issuing a judgment against a Libyan-American who once lived in northern Virginia and now commands an army in his home country. Khalifa Hifter, who leads the self-styled Libyan National Army, was sued last year by families who say their loved ones were killed in his military campaigns. If the lawsuit succeeds, the families may be able to claim property Hifter owned from his decades living in Virginia. Lawyers for the families asked a magistrate for default judgment at a hearing Friday in Alexandria. But the judge requested additional briefing on whether Hifter can be sued.
AP-US-TITANIC-ARTIFACTS
Firm wants to recover the Titanic's iconic telegraph machine
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The salvage firm that's plucked silverware and china from the wreckage of the Titanic now wants to recover the Marconi Wireless Telegraph Machine. The device had transmitted the doomed ship's increasingly frantic distress calls. Lawyers for the company, R.M.S. Titanic, Inc., called witnesses before a federal judge on Thursday to explain why the company should be allowed to possibly cut into the rapidly deteriorating ship to recover the device before it's irretrievable. Witnesses said the machine is iconic and would connect people to the ship's legacy and its passengers. A federal judge overseeing the matter said that it was too early for her to make a decision on the company's proposal.