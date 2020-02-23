Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — All eyes are on Alex Ovechkin chasing down Wayne Gretzky's all-time record of 894 goals that once seemed untouchable. Ovechkin on Saturday became the eighth member of the NHL's 700-goal club. Only Gretzky reached that milestone faster. Ovechkin continuing to score at this pace at age 34 has grown belief he could catch Gretzky. Ovechkin would likely need to play at least four more seasons to challenge Gretzky's mark. His durability and the talented team he plays on are positive ingredients to Ovechkin chasing it down. It just depends how long the Russian superstar wants to keep playing hockey.