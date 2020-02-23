Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — All eyes are on Alex Ovechkin chasing down Wayne Gretzky's all-time record of 894 goals that once seemed untouchable. Ovechkin on Saturday became the eighth member of the NHL's 700-goal club. Only Gretzky reached that milestone faster. Ovechkin continuing to score at this pace at age 34 has grown belief he could catch Gretzky. Ovechkin would likely need to play at least four more seasons to challenge Gretzky's mark. His durability and the talented team he plays on are positive ingredients to Ovechkin chasing it down. It just depends how long the Russian superstar wants to keep playing hockey.
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Alex Ovechkin is now the eighth NHL player with 700 career goals. The Capitals star winger reached the milestone in the third period of Washington's 3-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils. The 34-year-old Russian one-timed a slap shot from the right circle that went in off the left post 4:50 into the third period, tying the game at 2. It was his 42nd goal of the season, one behind the league lead. Capitals players rushed onto the ice to congratulate their teammate, and Devils fans gave him a strong ovation. Afterward, Ovechkin called it a “special moment.”
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Fans hoping to heckle the sign-stealing Houston Astros at their spring opener were met with quite the coincidence: They got their signs stolen. In the Astros’ first spring training game since their sign-stealing scandal rocked baseball, some fans brought signs jeering Houston, and ballpark personnel confiscated them before the exhibition opener against the World Series champion Washington Nationals. In a Series rematch, the Nats got hearty cheers, while everyone in an Astros jersey — including the mascot, Orbit — was booed. Houston did not use any players implicated in MLB's probe.
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Cassius Stanley scored 21 points and made a season-high five 3-pointers to help No. 6 Duke beat Virginia Tech 88-64.Matthew Hurt added 16 points and a season-high 10 rebounds for the Blue Devils (23-4, 13-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), who never trailed.Duke opened the game with an 11-2 spurt that featured three 3-pointers in the first three minutes. The Blue Devils scored on 10 of their first 12 possessions and later delivered a 19-4 run on their way to a 51-25 lead at halftime.Vernon Carey Jr. scored 16 points and Tre Jones had 14 points for the Blue Devils.Tyrece Radford scored 16 points to lead Virginia Tech (15-12, 6-10), which shot 37% from the field.