Chesterfield Police searching for wanted man

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Police are currently searching for a wanted man.
Police have obtained warrants for a man who committed a home invasion in area of the 2600 block of Beaver Falls Rd.
Around 2 p.m. on February 22, Chesterfield Police said the suspect forced entry into the residence, assaulted the victim and displayed a firearm. The suspect is known to the victim.
Police now have warrants for Cameron Ricardo Smith-Martin, 29, for breaking and entering with the intent to commit murder, strangulation, malicious wounding, two counts of abduction, possession of firearm by convicted felon, two counts of felony vandalism, obstruction, two counts of brandishing, assault and trespassing in relation to the incident.
Smith-Martin is about 6 feet 6 inches tall, and weighing about 200 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Cameron Ricardo Smith-Martin’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
