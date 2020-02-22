Young Richmond chef wins nationwide recipe contest

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chef Rebekah Balthaser of Bright Horizons at Short Pump in Richmond was named the winner of Bright Horizons’ Recipe Contest, an annual competition for chefs nationwide.
The contest called for recipes that encourage healthy eating habits in early childhood and was open to chefs in the more than 750 centers across the U.S., calling for the best, healthy “no-bake” snack recipe.
Chefs from coast to coast submitted their recipes, and when three finalists were chosen, a taste test held at a company conference and determined Rebekah as the winner!
Chef Rebekah’s “Dilly Dip” was the winning recipe! Rebekah inspires the 100 children at her center to eat healthily by incorporating fruits and vegetables in her meals as well as holding cooking lessons.
After graduating from Culinary School at the University of Richmond, Rebekah was thrilled to combine her passion for teaching and cooking in the role of center chef.
