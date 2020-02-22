Saint Louis sends VCU to longest losing streak in 20 years

Things looked good for VCU early, as Bones Hyland connected on a three-pointer to give the Rams the 22-19 advantage with 7:58 remaining in the frame. That’s when the Billikens caught fire, uncorking a 17-0 run to pull ahead, 36-22, and would lead 41-27 at the break. Saint Louis would go up by as many as 23 points in the second half before the black and gold put together a late run of its own, but it was too little too late.