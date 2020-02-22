Saint Louis sends VCU to longest losing streak in 20 years

ST. LOUIS, MO (WWBT) - Javonte Perkins scored 25 points and Saint Louis shot 57 percent from the floor, sending VCU to an 80-62 loss on Friday night at Chaifetz Arena on Friday night.
The loss marks the Rams’ fourth straight defeat, the first time they’ve lost four games in a row since February of 2000.
Things looked good for VCU early, as Bones Hyland connected on a three-pointer to give the Rams the 22-19 advantage with 7:58 remaining in the frame. That’s when the Billikens caught fire, uncorking a 17-0 run to pull ahead, 36-22, and would lead 41-27 at the break. Saint Louis would go up by as many as 23 points in the second half before the black and gold put together a late run of its own, but it was too little too late.
Perkins led all scorers, with 18 of his 25 points coming in the first half on 7-of-7 shooting. Hasahn French added 18 points. Marcus Santos-Silva led VCU with 11 points, while De’Riante Jenkins chipped in 10 points. Mike Rhoades’s squad shot 40 percent from the floor.
Saint Louis out-rebounded the Rams, 41-26, and outscored them in the paint, 48-22. The Billikens also assisted on 21 field goals, compared to VCU’s 10 assists.
VCU falls to 17-10, 7-7 in the Atlantic 10, and visits UMass on Wednesday. Tip-off is set for 7:00.
