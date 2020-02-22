Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

CYBERSTALKING ARREST
Man accused of racist threats expected to plead guilty
A white man charged with making racist online threats against a black activist in Virginia is expected to plead guilty next month. Brian McGinn, spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's office for the Western District of Virginia, confirmed Friday that Daniel McMahon is expected to enter a guilty plea during a March 16 hearing. However, McGinn said he couldn’t discuss the details of any potential guilty plea until after McMahon appears at the hearing. McMahon was charged last August with posting social media messages intended to intimidate activist Don Gathers and interfere with Gathers’ plans to run for a seat on Charlottesville's city council.
CAMPAIGN FINANCE-SENTENCE
Political consultant gets a year in prison for money scam
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A northern Virginia political consultant has been sentenced to a year in prison for diverting tens of thousands of dollars from conservative political action committees and filing false reports to cover it up. Sixty-six-year-old Scott Mackenzie of Arlington was treasurer of multiple PACs, including Conservative StrikeForce and Conservative Majority Fund. Mackenzie admitted directing $32,500 from the PACs to a Winchester woman with whom he had a relationship. Election reports falsely claimed she earned the money doing political work. Prosecutors say a search of Mackenzie's home found blue bins stuffed with cash in his basement office.
VIRGINIA PIPELINE
Bill aims to answer pipeline question: 'Is this necessary?'
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Republican lawmaker in Virginia is trying to pass a bill adding new hurdles for Dominion Energy before the utility can pass along the costs of transporting gas in the Atlantic Coast Pipeline to its Virginia ratepayers. Del. Lee Ware says the bill will clearly frame a question he's always wanted answered: whether the massive infrastructure project is necessary or is “entrepreneurial” on lead developer Dominion's part. Dominion says the pipeline will bring a critical new gas supply to Virginia and North Carolina. The company says the bill isn't necessary because regulators already have authority to approve or disapprove an electric monopoly's fuel costs.
WAR CRIMES LAWSUIT
Judge seeks more info before ruling against Libyan commander
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A federal magistrate in Virginia wants more information before issuing a judgment against a Libyan-American who once lived in northern Virginia and now commands an army in his home country. Khalifa Hifter, who leads the self-styled Libyan National Army, was sued last year by families who say their loved ones were killed in his military campaigns. If the lawsuit succeeds, the families may be able to claim property Hifter owned from his decades living in Virginia. Lawyers for the families asked a magistrate for default judgment at a hearing Friday in Alexandria. But the judge requested additional briefing on whether Hifter can be sued.
AP-US-TITANIC-ARTIFACTS
Firm wants to recover the Titanic's iconic telegraph machine
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The salvage firm that's plucked silverware and china from the wreckage of the Titanic now wants to recover the Marconi Wireless Telegraph Machine. The device had transmitted the doomed ship's increasingly frantic distress calls. Lawyers for the company, R.M.S. Titanic, Inc., called witnesses before a federal judge on Thursday to explain why the company should be allowed to possibly cut into the rapidly deteriorating ship to recover the device before it's irretrievable. Witnesses said the machine is iconic and would connect people to the ship's legacy and its passengers. A federal judge overseeing the matter said that it was too early for her to make a decision on the company's proposal.
ERA LAWSUIT
GOP attorneys general seek to block Equal Rights Amendment
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Five Republican attorneys general are seeking to block an effort by three Democratic-led states to see the Equal Rights Amendment adopted into the U.S. Constitution. Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery said the five GOP-led states rescinded their approvals of the ERA amendment before a congressionally mandated ratification deadline more than 40 years ago. The Democratic-led state attorneys general argue that the 1982 deadline set by Congress was non-binding. The five states _ Tennessee, Alabama, Louisiana, Nebraska and South Dakota _ filed a motion on Thursday to intervene in a lawsuit filed by Virginia, Nevada and Illinois.
AP-VA-SLAVE AUCTION BLOCK-VIRGINIA
Emergency order sought to stop slave auction block's removal
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) — A business owner in Virginia is seeking an emergency temporary restraining order to prevent a slave auction block from being removed from downtown Fredericksburg. The Free Lance-Star reports that a motion was filed Wednesday on the behalf of the owner of a commercial building across the street. The building owner and the owner of a nearby restaurant have argued that they'll lose business from tourist traffic if the auction block is removed. A judge recently ruled that the city has the authority to move the block to a museum. A judge will consider the requested restraining order at a court hearing on Monday afternoon.
FIREFIGHTER-FBI STING
FBI sting: Firefighter caught trying for sex with a child
MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (AP) — Federal documents filed in Virginia show a firefighter from Pennsylvania has been charged with trying to arrange a meeting for sex with a 10-year-old girl. News outlets report that 50-year-old Brian Kosanovich of Pitttsburgh was arrested at a Midlothian restaurant on Tuesday by agents with the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force. A federal complaint alleges the man had traveled there to meet and have sex with with a woman he met online and her 10-year-old daughter. The woman was actually an undercover FBI agent. Kosanovich was charged with coercion and taking indecent liberties with children, among other counts. It's unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.