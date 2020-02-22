'It’s a work of art that happens to tell time’: Chesterfield man has repaired clocks for 52 years

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - We all measure time the same - seconds, minutes, hours, how we value time though, that’s different. But for one Chesterfield man, the two are one and the same.
George Cosier’s heart first “ticked” when he got his hands on his father’s clock.
“It was hidden up in the attic so I couldn’t get at it...When I was 13, I decided I was going to go up and fix the clock and it went downhill from there,” said Cosier.
George became a clock apprentice in high school.
“He died when I was a senior in high school... So where do you go to clock college? There really is no such thing,” he said.
So he got a degree in accounting, went to work in Richmond, and eventually got laid off. That’s when a new idea showed its face; he got his business license in 1991 and George’s Clock Shop was born.
“If you look around here there’s probably 60 or 70 clocks to be worked on,” said George.
Fifty-two years after that first clock, George has a shop behind his and his wife Linda’s home.
“Oh from the very first date [I knew about the clocks.] I met him at the restaurant and afterward he said, ‘would you like to come to my apartment and see my clocks?’ and I thought, boy, that’s a line I’ve never heard before!” said Linda. “We had built the shop out there and thought oh boy this is just going to be perfect and over the years it got more and more and now it’s spilled into the sunroom.”
And getting it back doesn’t look like it’s happening any time soon because he’s keeping other hearts ticking too.
“The only way you would retire is just get rid of all the equipment and you’re done. But I don’t really want to do that... I have projects here...that’s about 2 years worth of work right there,” said George.
“He’s worked on grandfather clocks from the 17 and 1800s that have been in families for years, and I hear them tell him all the time, ‘we are so grateful to you George, thank you so much for fixing our clock. We missed it. We missed the chiming,” said Linda.
The chiming of time and tradition.
