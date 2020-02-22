Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Collin Sexton scored 14 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied to win in their first game under interim coach J.B. Bickerstaff, beating the Washington Wizards 113-108 on Friday night. Cedi Osman added 16 points and Darius Garland had 15 to help the Cavaliers win back-to-back games for the first time since Jan. 9-11. After those wins, they lost 13 of 15 heading into the All-Star break, resulting in first-year head coach John Beilein's resignation. Bradley Beal had 26 points for Washington on 9-for-28 shooting. He was 1 of 10 from 3-point range on a night the Wizards shot 24% from long range.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — It will be champs vs. cheaters in a World Series rematch when the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros play their exhibition opener on Saturday night. The last time these teams met, the Nationals were celebrating their first World Series title in Houston after winning Game 7 at Minute Maid Park. The Astros have since become the league's villains, with a sign-stealing scandal sullying their reputation and casting a shadow on their 2017 title.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sonya Morris scored 22 points, Chante Stonewall had 20 and the No. 12 DePaul women beat Georgetown 87-69 with the Blue Demons wrapping up the outright Big East regular-season title. DePaul led 22-11 after the first quarter and broke the game open in a 32-11 second quarter with Morris scoring 15 points. The Blue Demons led by 41 midway through the third quarter and the starters sat shortly thereafter with the Hoyas outscoring DePaul reserves 24-7 in the fourth. Taylor Barnes led Georgetown with 13 points.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Javonte Perkins had 25 points as Saint Louis beat VCU 80-62. Marcus Santos-Silva led the Rams with 11 points.