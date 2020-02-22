Governor Northam announces community forums to inform statewide plan for diversity, equity and inclusion

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam announced Feb. 20, that his administration will host five community forums in March.
At the community forums, residents can provide input on Virginia’s first-ever “Strategic Plan for Diversity and Inclusive Excellence.”
In September, Governor Northam announced the country’s first cabinet-level diversity officer. The Chief Diversity Officer is charged with developing a sustainable framework to promote inclusive practices across Virginia state government, implementing a strategic plan to address systemic inequities in state government practices, and turning feedback from state employees, external stakeholders, and community leaders into concrete equity policy.
“It’s clear we must do more to make state government more inclusive and address historical inequities in areas like education, healthcare, and access to business opportunities,” said Governor Northam. “I encourage community leaders and stakeholders to be part of these important conversations as we work to build a stronger and more equitable Virginia for all who live, work, and visit our Commonwealth.”
“Virginia can lead the nation in building an intentionally diverse, inclusive, and equitable state government,” said Dr. Janice Underwood, Chief Diversity Officer. “I look forward to having discussions with communities across our Commonwealth, and I welcome everyone to participate.
Dr. Underwood will lead the forums and present a draft template of the plan intended to advance visible diversity, equity, and inclusion for state government agencies.
The forums will also offer ways that other sectors can participate, including non-profit organizations, local municipalities, businesses, and K-12 school districts.
Participants will engage with the volunteer executive steering committee that is drafting the plan. Suggestions and feedback will help inform the development of an actionable and measurable framework that will foster collective and tangible change and guide Virginia’s effort to address statewide inequities.
All five community forums will take place from 6:00 PM to 8:30 PM on these dates:
Monday, March 2
- Chrysler Museum of Art, One Memorial Place, Norfolk, VA 23510
Monday, March 9
- Charlottesville High School, Media Center, 1400 Melbourne Road, Charlottesville, VA 22901
Wednesday, March 18
- James Lee Community Center, 2855 Annandale Road, Falls Church, VA 22042
Tuesday, March 25
- James Lee Community Center, 2855 Annandale Road, Falls Church, VA 22042
Monday, March 30
- Bristol Virginia Public Schools, School Board Office, 220 Lee Street, Bristol, VA 24201
Those interested in attending one of the upcoming community forums may register, here.
Dr. Underwood is also accepting applications for positions within the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Interested individuals should submit their resume and a cover letter outlining how they will contribute to equity and inclusion initiatives across state government.
Application materials must be emailed to DEIDirector@governor.virginia.gov by May 1.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.