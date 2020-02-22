Bernie Sanders in Virginia ahead of Super Tuesday

WASHINGTON－Sen. Bernie Sanders will return to Virginia to speak to voters in the final days ahead of the March 3 primary. The Senator will hold rallies in Richmond and Northern Virginia.
The trip announcement follows recent polling showing Sen. Sanders tied for the lead in the commonwealth, with growing support among Virginians and a strong lead among young voters. In the lead up to Super Tuesday, volunteers across the state have held more than 1,100 events, and will continue to ramp-up Get out the Vote efforts in the final days.
Here is the itinerary: Thursday, February 273:30 p.m. Richmond Rally with Sen. Bernie SandersThe National, 708 E Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219Information for the public: Doors open at 2:00 p.m. EST. This event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged. Entrance is provided on a first come, first served basis. Press interested in covering this event must RSVP.
Saturday, February 294:00 p.m. Northern Virginia Rally with Sen. Bernie SandersWest Belmont Place at The National Conference Center - 18980 Upper Belmont Place, Leesburg, VA 20176Information for the public: Doors open at 2:30 p.m. EST. This event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged. Entrance is provided on a first come, first served basis. Press interested in covering this event must RSVP.
