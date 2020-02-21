William & Mary looks to extend streak vs JMU

SUPER SENIORS: William & Mary has benefited heavily from its seniors. Nathan Knight, Andy Van Vliet, Bryce Barnes and Tyler Hamilton have collectively accounted for 63 percent of the team's scoring this year and 69 percent of all Tribe points over the team's last five games.NATHAN IS A FORCE: Knight has connected on 31.1 percent of the 90 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 15 over his last five games. He's also converted 77 percent of his free throws this season.